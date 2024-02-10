Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

