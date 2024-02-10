Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

