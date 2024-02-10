Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 5.50% of Kellanova worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

