Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 5.50% of Kellanova worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kellanova Trading Down 2.6 %
Kellanova stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
