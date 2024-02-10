Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,943 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

KDP stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

