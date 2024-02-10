Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

MLM stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $527.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.