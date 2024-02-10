Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $460.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. The firm has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $461.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

