Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 128,980 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.45% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 214,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 157,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

