Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. 1,036,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

