Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 127,432 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,432 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU remained flat at $69.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

