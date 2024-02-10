Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 15,251 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

ACN stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.13.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

