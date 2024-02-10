Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O'boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,052 shares of company stock worth $13,027,822 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

