Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 30,665 Shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNSE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 1,554.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 188,321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNSE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

