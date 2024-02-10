Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

