Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,290 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

