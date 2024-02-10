Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $23.05 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,777 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $23,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

WEC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

