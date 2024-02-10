Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.92 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 269.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Raymond James worth $25,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last ninety days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

