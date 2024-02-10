Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $30.88 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,877,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB stock opened at $500.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $507.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,031 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
