Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,093 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

