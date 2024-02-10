Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 562,020 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 562,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 106,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of GMED opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

