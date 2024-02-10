Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of Equity Commonwealth worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $26.42.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

