Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 15,653 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

