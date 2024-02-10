VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.