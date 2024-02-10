Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

