Velas Price Tops $0.0224 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Velas has a market cap of $57.11 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,555,170,720 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,170,719 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

