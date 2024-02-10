Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,297,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,857,354 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

