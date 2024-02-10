VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

