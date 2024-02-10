Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $250.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.17. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

