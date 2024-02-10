Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $438.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $436.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.62.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

