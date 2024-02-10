Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

