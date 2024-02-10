Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.38% of Victory Capital worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.77 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.