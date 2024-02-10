Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

