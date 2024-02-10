Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSDA opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

