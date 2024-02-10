VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on February 13th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

