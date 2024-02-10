VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSB opened at $53.12 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

