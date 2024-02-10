VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

