Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.49).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 157.15 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.20 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £119,852.88 ($150,248.06). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £119,852.88 ($150,248.06). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800. Insiders own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

