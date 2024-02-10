Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,642 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $90,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,634.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $276.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.