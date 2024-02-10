Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Down 1.6%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €26.89 ($28.91) and last traded at €26.94 ($28.97). 2,094,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.37 ($29.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.11.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

