Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 14th

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, February 14th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.04. Vroom has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $235.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.90 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 80.07% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 47,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $25,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,172,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,333.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

