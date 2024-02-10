VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.44

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 4650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Stock Down 1.2 %

VSE Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of VSE by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

