W Patrick Mattson Acquires 10,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 384.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -220.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

