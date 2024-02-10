W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $43,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $959.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

