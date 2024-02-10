W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins Sells 3,122 Shares

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $959.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $852.56 and its 200 day moving average is $771.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

