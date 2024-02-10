Wade G W & Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

STZ stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.62.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.