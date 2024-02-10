Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,782,000 after buying an additional 1,132,459 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.