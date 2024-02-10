Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.26. Waldencast shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,841 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

