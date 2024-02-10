Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13), reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

