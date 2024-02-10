Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WSO opened at $415.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.02.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

