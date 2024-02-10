Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $213.78 and last traded at $213.38, with a volume of 88631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $61,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

