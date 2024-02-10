Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $213.78 and last traded at $213.38, with a volume of 88631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

